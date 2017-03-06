Poland at war against Tusk's EU job

Donald Tusk could become the first European Council president to be re-elected to the prestigious post against the will of his own country's government.
Tusk is a prime contender for the race, which will be decided at a meeting of EU heads of state on Thursday and Friday this week.
But Poland's ruling social-conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, late on Saturday (4 March), barred Polish prime minister Beata Szydlo from backing Tusk's candidacy.
Instead, the ministry o...
