"Some in the Lords would seek to frustrate that process," Brexit minister Davis said. (Photo: ukhouseoflords)

Lords disrupt May's Brexit strategy

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The House of Lords adopted an amendment on Tuesday (7 March) that requires a British parliament vote at the end of the future Brexit negotiation between Britain and the EU, in a move that casts new doubt on the upcoming process.

The amendment passed by 366 votes to 268 as an additional clause in the bill authorising the government to trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty and start exit negotiations.

It says that the British parliament must approve any exit deal before it is debated...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

