Macron seeks far-reaching EU overhaul

French president Emmanuel Macron laid out an overhaul of the EU on Tuesday (26 September) to make it more integrated, more democratic, and more competitive.

In a speech of more than 100 minutes at Paris Sorbonne university, which included many historical and literary references, Macron delivered a vision that is likely to stir debate among EU leaders, whom he called on to take positions.

"Look at our times, face up to it, and you'll see you have no choice," he told EU leaders and ...