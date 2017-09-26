Ad
euobserver
"Look at our times, face up to it, and you'll see you have no choice," Macron told other EU leaders. (Photo: elysee.fr)

Macron seeks far-reaching EU overhaul

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

French president Emmanuel Macron laid out an overhaul of the EU on Tuesday (26 September) to make it more integrated, more democratic, and more competitive.

In a speech of more than 100 minutes at Paris Sorbonne university, which included many historical and literary references, Macron delivered a vision that is likely to stir debate among EU leaders, whom he called on to take positions.

"Look at our times, face up to it, and you'll see you have no choice," he told EU leaders and ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Merkel-Macron: An EU motor in the making
Macron to 'rebuild' EU with citizen conventions
Macron to lay out plan for EU 'pioneers'
"Look at our times, face up to it, and you'll see you have no choice," Macron told other EU leaders. (Photo: elysee.fr)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections