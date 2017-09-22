Quiet showdown in Barcelona

Many students across Catalonia answered the call of a students union and suspended classes on Friday morning (22 September).

Under the motto: "We empty the classrooms for democracy," they filled up squares and streets, in favour of the independence referendum, which the Catalan government wants to organise on 1 October, and to protest against this week's police action to prevent it.

"People are fed up and very active, so there is a clear push for mobilisation," Oriol Bartomeus, a ...