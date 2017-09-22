Ad
euobserver
A demonstration in Barcelona on Catalonia's national day. (Photo: Reuters)

Quiet showdown in Barcelona

EU Political
by Helena Spongenberg, Barcelona,

Many students across Catalonia answered the call of a students union and suspended classes on Friday morning (22 September).

Under the motto: "We empty the classrooms for democracy," they filled up squares and streets, in favour of the independence referendum, which the Catalan government wants to organise on 1 October, and to protest against this week's police action to prevent it.

"People are fed up and very active, so there is a clear push for mobilisation," Oriol Bartomeus, a ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Spain prepares to stop Catalan vote
Catalonia ponders independence 'leap of faith'
Spain arrests Catalan officials
EU 'embarrassed' by Catalan 'taboo'
A demonstration in Barcelona on Catalonia's national day. (Photo: Reuters)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections