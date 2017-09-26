A social Europe needs better housing

Local authorities play a central role in delivering social inclusion and welfare measures, as front-line providers of public services, such as housing support.
However, the global financial crisis exposed the existing inefficiencies of housing markets, namely an under-supply of social and affordable housing across the EU. This is one of the areas that the European Pillar of Social Rights tries to set out basic standards for.
A lack of affordable housing poses a problem in Europe'...
