Macron speech and Catalan vote This Week

French leader Emmanuel Macron will detail his vision for the future of Europe at the Sorbonne university in Paris on Tuesday (26 September).

His speech comes after the German election on Sunday, where the far-right AfD party made big gains amid a small victory for chancellor Angela Merkel.

Macron is expected to call for a eurozone budget and finance ministry, among other reforms.

His timing is intended to shape German coalition talks and to lead to a new Franco-German ac...