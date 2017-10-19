Digital debate will be first test of Tusk's new policy crowbar

Next week's meeting of telecommunications ministers will be the first test case of Donald Tusk's proposed new working method of EU leaders breaking legislative deadlocks to give Europeans "real solutions to real problems".

In the conclusions of their summit in Brussels on Thursday (19 October), EU leaders have called on their ministers to discuss next Tuesday "how to speed up and prioritise the work" on the digital files.

Of the 24 legislative files that are part of the digital si...