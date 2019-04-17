US Democrats side with Ireland on Brexit

Congress would torpedo a UK trade deal if Brexit led to a hard border in Ireland, a senior US politician has warned in a blow to Brexiteers.

British politicians should "not think for one minute that there's any comfort for them that if they leave the EU they will quickly have a US-UK trade agreement," Nancy Pelosi, the House speaker, said in Dublin on Tuesday (16 April).

"That's just not in the cards if there is any harm done to the Good Friday accords. Don't even think about it,...