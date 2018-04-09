EU judges to rule on ECB empty chair

EU judges are to rule on Latvia's handling of a bribery fiasco in a test case for eurozone banking supervision.
The European Central Bank (ECB) filed the case at the EU court in Luxembourg on Friday (6 April) after Latvia banned its own central bank chief, Ilmars Rimsevics, from office on bribery allegations last month.
The move is to see the ECB's 25-member governing council meet with an empty cha...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
