Eastern Europe Matters

2019 is special for our Union's relations with our eastern neighbours: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.
This year we are celebrating ten years of a real and living partnership – the Eastern Partnership (EaP).
Many did not believe that this partnership would make a change in the region, but we recall the first years of the EaP with the thrill everyone felt – this belief that ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Margot Wallstrom is minister of foreign affairs of Sweden, Jacek Czaputowicz is minister of foreign affairs of Poland, Tomas Petricek is minister of foreign affairs of the Czech Republic.
Margot Wallstrom is minister of foreign affairs of Sweden, Jacek Czaputowicz is minister of foreign affairs of Poland, Tomas Petricek is minister of foreign affairs of the Czech Republic.