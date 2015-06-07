G7 leaders make case for extending Russia sanctions

EU Council chief Donald Tusk has said it’s “realistic” the EU will extend Russia economic sanctions following the fighting in Marinka, Ukraine.

Speaking at the opening of the G7 summit at the Schloss Elmau in Germany, he said “it’s realistic, in fact moderate, but also consistent” for EU leaders to take the step when they meet in Brussels later this month.

He also said the “formal, technical decision” - the legal act underpininng the move - can be “arranged in the next few days”...