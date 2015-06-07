Ad
Obama got a warm welcome despite recent controversy on US and German espionage (Photo: bundeskanzlerin.de)

G7 leaders make case for extending Russia sanctions

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU Council chief Donald Tusk has said it’s “realistic” the EU will extend Russia economic sanctions following the fighting in Marinka, Ukraine.

Speaking at the opening of the G7 summit at the Schloss Elmau in Germany, he said “it’s realistic, in fact moderate, but also consistent” for EU leaders to take the step when they meet in Brussels later this month.

He also said the “formal, technical decision” - the legal act underpininng the move - can be “arranged in the next few days”...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

