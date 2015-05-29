French far-right calls for EU referendum

France’s far-right National Front party has called for an in/out referendum on the EU at the same time as the UK holds its vote.

Florian Philippot, an MEP and the party’s deputy head, wrote on Thursday (28 May) that president Francois Hollande should “follow the British example” and “follow the calendar outlined by our neighbours across The Channel”.

“The time has come to ask everybody in Europe Yes or No - if they want sovereignty to decide on their own future”.

He added...