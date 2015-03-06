Ad
euobserver
Judgement could have big implications for electronic book industry (Photo: wajakemek | rashdanothm)

EU court bans e-book tax perks

Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled on Thursday (5 March) that France and Luxembourg cannot apply a reduced VAT rate on electronic books, but it imposed no fines and gave no deadline to comply.

The court said the reduced rate applies only to "the supply of books ... on all physical means of support" and that "such support is not included in the supply of electronic books".

The court upheld a European Commission action launched against France and Luxembourg in 2013.

The...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

E-books and iTunes to face price hike as EU tax rules enter into force
Call for equal EU VAT rate on books
Judgement could have big implications for electronic book industry (Photo: wajakemek | rashdanothm)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections