Roasting the messenger: How US sees critics of EU free trade

Support for the EU free trade pact, TTIP, goes right to the Oval Office, US diplomats say, with critics, such as Melinda St. Louis, made fun of in Washington and brushed aside.
St. Louis works on international issues for Public Citizen, an NGO located on the edge of the government district in the US capital. She greets visitors, three floors up an old stairwell with no elevator, next to a bucket of badges which say “Corporations are not people”.
It’s a long way, culturally, fro...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.