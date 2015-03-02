Ad
euobserver
White House: Support for TTIP 'goes all the way to the president' (Photo: Tracy Russo)

Feature

Roasting the messenger: How US sees critics of EU free trade

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, WASHINGTON DC,
White House: Support for TTIP 'goes all the way to the president' (Photo: Tracy Russo)

Support for the EU free trade pact, TTIP, goes right to the Oval Office, US diplomats say, with critics, such as Melinda St. Louis, made fun of in Washington and brushed aside.

St. Louis works on international issues for Public Citizen, an NGO located on the edge of the government district in the US capital. She greets visitors, three floors up an old stairwell with no elevator, next to a bucket of badges which say “Corporations are not people”.

It’s a long way, culturally, fro...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen EconomyFeature

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU 'will not compromise on health' in trade negotiations
TTIP by end of 2015, EU leaders pledge
Europe needs TTIP to avoid loss of influence, Germany warns
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections