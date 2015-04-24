Eurozone slams door on Greek hopes

Greece is no closer to agreeing a new deal with its eurozone creditors after the latest round of talks broke up acrimoniously, with one fellow minister describing the meeting as a ‘complete communication breakdown’.

Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis was on the receiving end of heavy criticism at a meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Riga. The meeting broke up on Friday lunchtime (24 April) without agreement on an economic reform package that would allow the remaining €7.2 bil...