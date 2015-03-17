Poland: Russian military drill designed to spook EU leaders

Poland has said Russia’s military drill is designed to cow EU leaders into taking a softer line on sanctions at this week’s summit.

The Polish PM, Ewa Kopacz, told reporters in Warsaw on Tuesday (17 March): “I’m certain that Russia is making these kinds of gestures … in order to influence a little the decision of the European Council, which relates to extending sanctions, or, eventually, if there’s no peaceful solution and no respect of Minsk 2 [a ceasefire accord], imposing more painfu...