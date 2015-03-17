The imperative of avoiding another Cold War

There is an ongoing, passionate debate in the West on how to address the crisis in Ukraine. The situation on the ground remains dramatic – although the ceasefire has been largely observed, the risk of resumption of hostilities remains high.

There are rising tensions and mistrust between Russia and the West. This has led some commentators to speak about a new Cold War. I would personally prefer to say that we are on the crossroads. And I hope that such dire scenarios can still be avoided...