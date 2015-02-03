Ad
euobserver
The euro weakened over the past year (Photo: quietdangst)

Denmark under pressure to abandon euro cap

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Denmark could follow the lead set by Switzerland last month and abandon rules capping its kroner currency to the euro, as the kroner becomes too strong to maintain the link.

On Tuesday (3 February) the Danish National Bank will publish information about the size of its currency holdings in January - which are expected to show a flood of buyers for the kroner as investors look for a safe haven.

Having negotiated an opt-out from the single currency in the Maastricht treaty, Denmark...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Green Economy

euobserver

