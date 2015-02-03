Denmark under pressure to abandon euro cap

Denmark could follow the lead set by Switzerland last month and abandon rules capping its kroner currency to the euro, as the kroner becomes too strong to maintain the link.

On Tuesday (3 February) the Danish National Bank will publish information about the size of its currency holdings in January - which are expected to show a flood of buyers for the kroner as investors look for a safe haven.

Having negotiated an opt-out from the single currency in the Maastricht treaty, Denmark...