Ad
euobserver
Alexis Tsipras - wants an "honest compromise" but no "surrender" with creditors (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Clock ticking as Greece continues talks with creditors

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Talks between Greece and its creditors are continuing with just over a week to go before Greece is due to make a payment to the IMF and amid uncertainty over how much cash the government has left.

Greece handed in a list of potential reforms to eurozone officials on Friday and experts spent all weekend working on turning the ideas in something that will eventually trigger the release of a €7.2bn tranche of bailout money.

"We're not there yet," European Commission spokesman Margari...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Greece's creditors study new reform plans
Greece's cash-flow crisis
Alexis Tsipras - wants an "honest compromise" but no "surrender" with creditors (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections