Who governs the online world?

The Internet feels like it has always been with us and it is easy to forget just how recently it became part of public consciousness.

The number of regular web-users has increased from 150 million in 1998 to over 3 billion, and technologists see no reason why this number cannot swell up to 7 billion over the next few years.

The brainchild of engineers such as Vint Cerf and Bob Kahn from the 1970s onwards, the net has also tended to be run by the engineers that created it. Its gov...