EU commission wades into Greece's presidential debate

The European Commission has denied that it endorsed a former EU commissioner as top candidate in the upcoming presidential elections in Greece despite its public praise of him.
A commission spokesperson told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday (10 December) that Greek prime minister Antonis Samaras’ choice of former EU commissioner Stavros Dimas as candidate for president had sent a strong signal to Europe.
“The decision can help remove uncertainties around markets, it is a strong ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
