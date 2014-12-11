Ad
euobserver
Greek PM Samaras wants a former EU commissioner to become Geece's president (Photo: "The Council of the European Union")

EU commission wades into Greece's presidential debate

EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission has denied that it endorsed a former EU commissioner as top candidate in the upcoming presidential elections in Greece despite its public praise of him.

A commission spokesperson told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday (10 December) that Greek prime minister Antonis Samaras’ choice of former EU commissioner Stavros Dimas as candidate for president had sent a strong signal to Europe.

“The decision can help remove uncertainties around markets, it is a strong ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Greece gets two more months to exit bailout
Greek PM Samaras wants a former EU commissioner to become Geece's president (Photo: "The Council of the European Union")

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections