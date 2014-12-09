Merkel 'frustrated' with Putin, her top Russia aide says

German chancellor Angela Merkel’s top aide on Russia has said she is “frustrated” by Moscow’s broken promises, while raising the alarm on Russian air manoeuvres.
Gernot Erler spoke to Polish daily Gazeta Wyborcza on Monday (8 December), ahead of new Russia-Ukraine peace talks due in Minsk on Tuesday.
“What we are seeing is the chancellor’s growing frustration with the Russian president. Vladi...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.