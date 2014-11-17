Ad
Cameron's comments came at the conclusion of the weekend's G20 summit in Brisbane. (Photo: Flickr.com)

Eurozone facing unprecedented triple-dip recession, warns Cameron

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The eurozone is on the 'brink' of an unprecedented triple-dip recession, UK prime minister David Cameron warned as the weekend's G20 summit in Australia came to its conclusion on Sunday (16 November).

In an article in the Guardian published Sunday (16 November), Cameron said that the "eurozone is teetering on the brink of a possible third recession, with high unemployment, falling growth and the real risk of falling prices too".

The UK was already feeling the "impact of the eurozo...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Cameron's comments came at the conclusion of the weekend's G20 summit in Brisbane. (Photo: Flickr.com)

