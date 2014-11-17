Eurozone facing unprecedented triple-dip recession, warns Cameron

The eurozone is on the 'brink' of an unprecedented triple-dip recession, UK prime minister David Cameron warned as the weekend's G20 summit in Australia came to its conclusion on Sunday (16 November).

In an article in the Guardian published Sunday (16 November), Cameron said that the "eurozone is teetering on the brink of a possible third recession, with high unemployment, falling growth and the real risk of falling prices too".

The UK was already feeling the "impact of the eurozo...