European Commission wants 10,000 border guards

Some six years after Greece erected a 10km barb wired border fence along a stretch of the Evros river it shares with Turkey, the European Commission has announced plans to create a standing corps of 10,000 border guards.

On Wednesday (2 May), the EU executive proposed the idea as part of its aim to overhaul the EU budget for the years 2021-27.

The proposal reflects political priorities that were absent in 2012 when thousands of people had been crossing into Greece, some drowning i...