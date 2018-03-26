EU states expel over 30 Russian diplomats

EU and Nato allies on Monday (26 March) expelled dozens of Russian diplomats in reaction to the chemical weapon attack in the UK.
Sixteen EU countries, including France and Germany, as well as Nato members Canada and the US, took the coordinated step.
"Additional measures, including further expulsions within this common EU framework are not to be excluded in the coming days and weeks," European Council chief Donald Tusk said, after EU leaders agreed last week
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
