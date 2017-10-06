German spy chiefs say 'no' to EU intelligence service

The EU does not need a joint intelligence service despite the heightened terrorist threat in Europe, German spy chiefs have said.
"Although I am a true friend of European integration, in my opinion, we do not need a European intelligence service, and we would not get one," Bruno Kahl, the head of Germany's foreign intelligence service, the BND, said on Thursday (5 October).
"Intelligence is better organised at the national level," he said.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
