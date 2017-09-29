Macron's EU vision doesn't fit Europe

It is admirable that French president Emmanuel Macron laid out his vision for the Europe of 2024 in his speech on Tuesday (26 September).

He didn't behind abbreviations and jargon understood only by the Eurocrats at Schuman Square in Brussels.

In doing so, he is furthering an ancient tradition in which France attempts to set the European debate.

It's also striking that Macron is not letting himself be slowed down one iota by the German election result of 24 September.