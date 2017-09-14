Ad
George Katrougalos (r) with Slovak minister for labour Jan Richter. Under Katrougalos' plan, Slovakia's bid to host EMA could not count on Greece's votes in the first round (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Greece to split EU agency votes among southern friends

by Peter Teffer, Athens,

Greece has proposed to six other Mediterranean EU members that they should promise to vote for each other's bids to host the European Medicines Agency (EMA) after the UK has left the bloc.

Greek alternate minister of foreign affairs Georgios Katrougalos has suggested Cyprus, France, Italy, Malta, Portugal, and Spain support only each other's bids in the first round of voting.

All of these countries except Cyprus are bidding to host the EMA.

"It is not easy to coordinate, exa...

