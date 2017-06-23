Macron’s investment screening idea watered down by leaders

EU leaders were divided Friday (24 June) on proposals to protect strategic sectors in Europe by giving the European Commission more powers to screen foreign investments.
French president Emmanuel Macron, supported by Germany and Italy, proposed to have the European Commission examine ways to screen third country investments into strategic sectors in Europe, but failed to gather enough support at his first summit.
"Fairer trade is preferable than the law of the jungle,” Macron sai...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
