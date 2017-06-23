Ad
euobserver
Merkel (l) and Macron (r) at their joint press conference after the EU summit. (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Macron’s investment screening idea watered down by leaders

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders were divided Friday (24 June) on proposals to protect strategic sectors in Europe by giving the European Commission more powers to screen foreign investments.

French president Emmanuel Macron, supported by Germany and Italy, proposed to have the European Commission examine ways to screen third country investments into strategic sectors in Europe, but failed to gather enough support at his first summit.

"Fairer trade is preferable than the law of the jungle,” Macron sai...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU-China united on climate, divided on trade
EU and China move to fill US void
EU takes aim at China with new tariff rules
Merkel (l) and Macron (r) at their joint press conference after the EU summit. (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections