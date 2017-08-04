Ad
euobserver
Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of the ruling Law and Justice party. Young Poles have shown that they do have the potential to impact the fate of their country. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Young Poles can halt Kaczynski’s illiberal march

Rule of Law
Health & Society
Opinion
by Mateusz Mazzini, Brussels,

Poland’s youngest generations have normally been the biggest group absent from pro-democratic marches.

With a notable exception of last year’s Black Marches, against tightening the anti-abortion law, young Poles remained largely reluctant to act publicly.

But that has changed greatly with the recent wave of demonstrations against plans by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, led by former prime minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, to seize control of the judicial system.

Intro...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

Poland belittles EU action on judicial reform
EU Commission sets red lines for Poland on Article 7
Young people show up in droves to defend Poland's courts
Insults fly after EU ultimatum to Poland
Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of the ruling Law and Justice party. Young Poles have shown that they do have the potential to impact the fate of their country. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Rule of LawHealth & SocietyOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections