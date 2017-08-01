Ad
euobserver
The European Banking Authority will have to leave its London headquarters after Brexit. Eight cities have applied to host it. (Photo: EBA)

EU agency relocation race starts with 23 cities

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

EU countries will have to choose between 23 cities to host the two London-based EU agencies, which will have to be relocated after Brexit, in a selection process that started on Tuesday (1 August) and should be completed before the end of the year.

Monday was the last day to apply, and the list was published on Tuesday by the Council of the EU, where representatives of member states meet.

Nineteen cities applied to the host the European Medicines Agency (EMA): Amsterdam, Athens, B...

