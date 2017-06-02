Ad
Joseph Muscat called the election to show people still had confidence in his government (Photo: consilium.europa.au)

Maltese election to test faith in ruling party

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Corruption allegations could still sink the Maltese government in elections on Saturday (3 June) that take place in a "tribal" atmosphere.

The latest polls, published before a day of campaign silence on Friday, indicated that the ruling Labour Party of prime minister Joseph Muscat would win by a modest margin.

Muscat called the vote to restore confidence in his government after a series of corruption allegations against...

