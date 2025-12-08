EU to begin internal asylum relocations on 12 June

Asylum seekers reaching Europe's shores will start being relocated to other EU member states from 12 June next year, even as the bloc ramps up efforts to ship cases abroad and expedite deportations.
Where the new arrivals will be going, how many, and to which member state remains a secret, following an agreement among interior ministers in Brussels on Monday (...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.