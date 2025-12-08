Ad
euobserver
Similar relocation efforts, the so-called 'solidarity principle', in the past have seen the EU fracture among member states, leading to tensions and internal border controls (Photo: Stephen Ryan / IFRC)

EU to begin internal asylum relocations on 12 June

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Asylum seekers reaching Europe's shores will start being relocated to other EU member states from 12 June next year, even as the bloc ramps up efforts to ship cases abroad and expedite deportations.

Where the new arrivals will be going, how many, and to which member state remains a secret, following an agreement among interior ministers in Brussels on Monday (...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Is Greece leading the way for the end of asylum in Europe?
December showdown on ECHR as reform demands intensify
EU launches Mediterranean pact, but top Maghreb envoys stay away
Police will get powers to raid homes in new EU deportation bill
Secret plan for east Africa: Austria looking to set up 'transit centres' for rejected asylum seekers
Similar relocation efforts, the so-called 'solidarity principle', in the past have seen the EU fracture among member states, leading to tensions and internal border controls (Photo: Stephen Ryan / IFRC)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureExplainerEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnStakeholderInsightInterviewPodcastMagazineBook ReviewPollLetterNewsletter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections