Police will get powers to raid homes in new EU deportation bill

A controversial new clause in the EU’s migration policy overhaul would give police across the bloc the power to enter private homes in search of undocumented migrants facing deportation.
Inserted as Article 23a of the Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.
To read this story, log in or subscribe
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.