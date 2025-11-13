EU’s migration dilemma returns as ‘solidarity’ meets political reality

EU member states are once again locking horns over asylum policy, reviving old rifts that never truly healed.
For the European Commission, it’s a question of trust and whether ideals like solidarity and shared responsibility still mean anything.
“It is our collective duty to restore tha...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.