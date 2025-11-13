Ad
'Poland will not accept migrants under the migration pact. Nor pay for it. That's already a decision,' announced Donald Tusk, Poland's prime minister. (Photo: Telegram)

Analysis

EU’s migration dilemma returns as ‘solidarity’ meets political reality

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU member states are once again locking horns over asylum policy, reviving old rifts that never truly healed.

For the European Commission, it’s a question of trust and whether ideals like solidarity and shared responsibility still mean anything.

“It is our collective duty to restore tha...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

