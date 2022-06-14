Ad
Women and children are among those that take the precarious Mediterranean boat trip to reach Europe (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

EU migrant relocation: around 7,000 pledges made so far

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A handful of EU states have so far pledged to relocate around 7,000 people seeking protection and arriving on European Mediterranean shores.

"It is somewhere within the realm of 7,000 to 8,000," an EU diplomat with knowledge of the issue, told EUobserver on Monday (13 June).

The figure is part of a French EU presidency push to get member states to host asylum seekers that primarily arrive at Cypriot, Greek and Italian coastlin...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Women and children are among those that take the precarious Mediterranean boat trip to reach Europe (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

