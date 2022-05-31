Elephant in the summit room — Russia's uranium exports

The focus of European leaders in Brussels has been on oil and gas for weeks, reaching a climax at the EU summit on Monday (30 May) evening when members finally reached an agreement on a partial oil embargo.
All measures combined would cover 90 percent of all Russian oil imports.
"This will have an effect in the longer term, but it's a big mistake to think this will influence the situation now," Vladimir Slivyak, co-founder...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
