Ad
euobserver
Lawmakers scrambled to find a long-term fix after Russia cut off gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland last week (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs moot new emergency fund to battle energy crisis

Green Economy
Ukraine
by Wester van Gaal, Strasbourg,

Lawmakers and EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson debated rising energy costs in Strasbourg on Tuesday (3 May) and scrambled to find a long-term fix after the Kremlin-controlled Russian gas giant Gazprom abruptly cut off supplies to Bulgaria and Poland last week.

Some called on Kadri Simson to set up a pandemic-type emergency fund to battle exploding electricity bills and speed up renewable projects.

"The [€800bn] EU recovery fund was an ambitious response to the pandemic, which...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

MEPs seek full embargo on Russian energy
Pressure mounts on EU to ban energy imports from Russia
Brussels warns on Russian gas cuts: 'Any country could be next'
Lawmakers scrambled to find a long-term fix after Russia cut off gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland last week (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Green EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections