MEPs moot new emergency fund to battle energy crisis

Lawmakers and EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson debated rising energy costs in Strasbourg on Tuesday (3 May) and scrambled to find a long-term fix after the Kremlin-controlled Russian gas giant Gazprom abruptly cut off supplies to Bulgaria and Poland last week.
Some called on Kadri Simson to set up a pandemic-type emergency fund to battle exploding electricity bills and speed up renewable projects.
"The [€800bn] EU recovery fund was an ambitious response to the pandemic, which...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
