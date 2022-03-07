Ad
euobserver
Oil and gas alone account for about 60 percent of Russian exports (Photo: joiseyshowaa)

Calls for less talk, more action, on Russian oil embargo

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The cost of oil and gas has jumped sharply as talks over boycotting energy from Russia gain momentum.

That has led some experts to warn that talk without actual action simply generates bumper revenues from skyrocketing energy prices — to Moscow's benefit.

As the war in Ukraine continues to unfold, the US and the EU are discussing a possible embargo on Russian oil, as part of a wider package of economic sanctions against the Kremlin.

Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius L...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU energy ministers clash amid gas price uncertainty
Ukraine war forcing EU to redouble energy diversification
War in Ukraine seen as watershed for EU gas addiction
What the Russia conflict might mean for gas prices
Oil and gas alone account for about 60 percent of Russian exports (Photo: joiseyshowaa)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections