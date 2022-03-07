Calls for less talk, more action, on Russian oil embargo

The cost of oil and gas has jumped sharply as talks over boycotting energy from Russia gain momentum.

That has led some experts to warn that talk without actual action simply generates bumper revenues from skyrocketing energy prices — to Moscow's benefit.

As the war in Ukraine continues to unfold, the US and the EU are discussing a possible embargo on Russian oil, as part of a wider package of economic sanctions against the Kremlin.

Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius L...