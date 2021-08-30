EU can do more to promote religious freedom

Reading policy analyses and seeing terms like "religious persecution" and "religious extremism/fundamentalism" proliferate, you might be forgiven for dividing people of faith between victimised minorities and radicalised aggressors.
Indeed, this framing has influenced much (Western) international policy on freedom of religion or belief (FoRB).
Recently, however, this narrative has been challenged by the recognition of religious actors' potential to positively influence the press...
Sharon Rosen is the Global Director of Religious Engagement at Search for Common Ground, supporting religious actors' peace-building activities in twenty countries.
