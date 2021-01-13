EU to scrutinise Hungary 'ignoring asylum ruling'

Hungary will be receiving a formal European Commission notice for ignoring a recent EU court ruling on asylum.
The move follows reports by a Budapest-based NGO, the Hungarian Helsinki Committee, that Hungary is continuing to force would-be asylum seekers back into Serbia.
In an email on Tuesday (12 January), a spokesperson for the European Commission said they will now demand the Orban government in Budapest explains itself.
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.