Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban with Italy's Matteo Salvini along the Hungarian-Serb border in 2019 (Photo: Balazs Szecsodi/Hungary's Press Office of the Prime Minister)

EU to scrutinise Hungary 'ignoring asylum ruling'

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Hungary will be receiving a formal European Commission notice for ignoring a recent EU court ruling on asylum.

The move follows reports by a Budapest-based NGO, the Hungarian Helsinki Committee, that Hungary is continuing to force would-be asylum seekers back into Serbia.

In an email on Tuesday (12 January), a spokesperson for the European Commission said they will now demand the Orban government in Budapest explains itself.

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

