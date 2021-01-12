Ad
euobserver
Airlines were already under pressure because of their carbon footprint (Photo: Khairil Zhafri)

Europeans to fly less even after Covid-19, EU bank finds

Green Economy
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

A majority of citizens from the 27 EU countries intend to fly less to help fight climate change even after Covid-19 related restrictions are lifted, according to a survey of the European Investment Bank (EIB) published on Monday (11 January).

Of 27,700 respondents in the EU-27, 74 percent said they intended to fly less frequently for environmental reasons after restricti...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Airlines were already under pressure because of their carbon footprint (Photo: Khairil Zhafri)

Green Economy

