EU in 'shock' as Trump mob storms 'temple of democracy'

European leaders expressed dismay and distress as armed supporters of US president Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building in Washington on Wednesday (6 January) in an effort to stop lawmakers from confirming president-elect Joe Biden's electoral win.
Trump supporters, who were earlier urged by Trump at a rally to go to the Capitol, stormed the building as Congress members were certifying Biden's win, a normally ceremonial and mundane event.
Capital police were quickly overwhel...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
