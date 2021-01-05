US forces Norwegian firm to abandon Nord Stream 2

A Norwegian firm that was meant to have provided technical and safety certificates for Russia's gas pipeline to Germany has abandoned the project due to US sanctions.
"DNV GL will cease all verification activities for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline system in line with sanctions and while sanctions are in place," it said in a statement sent to EUobserver on Monday (4 January).
"We are implementing a plan to wind down our verification support to the project. As the situation currently ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
