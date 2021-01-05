Ad
Work on the final segment in Danish waters due to start on 15 January (Photo: nordstream2.com)

US forces Norwegian firm to abandon Nord Stream 2

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A Norwegian firm that was meant to have provided technical and safety certificates for Russia's gas pipeline to Germany has abandoned the project due to US sanctions.

"DNV GL will cease all verification activities for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline system in line with sanctions and while sanctions are in place," it said in a statement sent to EUobserver on Monday (4 January).

"We are implementing a plan to wind down our verification support to the project. As the situation currently ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

The German mayor now facing US sanctions over Nord Stream
