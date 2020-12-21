Ad
Discussions so far have been mainly about who should take charge - instead of on the scope or content of the actual conference itself (Photo: DG EMPL)

Future of Europe conference: one year on standby

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás and Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The troubled Conference on the Future of Europe, intended to reconnect the European project with its citizens, remains in deadlock due to an ongoing institutional dispute over who will chair it.

The much-delayed event is seen as a chance to have an inclusive dialogue with citizens and other participants, such as civil society organisations, about the way ahead for the EU - particularly after the pandemic revealed major weaknesses of the Union.

The two-year conference, initially sc...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

