Ad
euobserver
German chancellor Angela Merkel with Volkswagen (VW) car (Photo: Bundesregierung/Kugler)

EU court rejects VW defence in 'Dieselgate' scandal

Digital
Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

German car maker Volkswagen (VW) deliberately cheated EU emissions tests by installing "defeat devices", the EU's top court has ruled, rejecting the firm's claim the technology was meant to protect engines.

"A defeat device which systematically improves, during approval procedures, the performance of the vehicle emission control system so as to observe the emission limits set by [EU law]" cannot be excused on grounds it "contributes to preventing the ageing or clogging up of the engin...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Porsche told EU not to publish diesel emission result
Audi ex-CEO on fraud charge, as diesels remain on road
EU investment bank 'furious' at being duped by Volkswagen
German chancellor Angela Merkel with Volkswagen (VW) car (Photo: Bundesregierung/Kugler)

Tags

DigitalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections