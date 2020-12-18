EU court rejects VW defence in 'Dieselgate' scandal

German car maker Volkswagen (VW) deliberately cheated EU emissions tests by installing "defeat devices", the EU's top court has ruled, rejecting the firm's claim the technology was meant to protect engines.

"A defeat device which systematically improves, during approval procedures, the performance of the vehicle emission control system so as to observe the emission limits set by [EU law]" cannot be excused on grounds it "contributes to preventing the ageing or clogging up of the engin...