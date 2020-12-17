Brussels tightens cybersecurity rules days after attack

The European Commission announced on Wednesday (16 December) a reform of the bloc's cybersecurity rules - just days after the European Medicine Agency was subjected to a cyberattack connected to its evaluation of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine.

"The time of innocence is over. We know that we are a prime target," said commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas.

"There are many state and non-state actors that simply want to see Europe fail and many key competitors that use this avenu...