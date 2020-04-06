Ad
euobserver
Greenland - the world's largest island - has a scattered population of some 57,000 and a limited health care system (Photo: Silje Bergum Kinsten/norden.org)

Greenland watches ... and waits for virus

by Martin Breum, Copenhagen,

While Europe battles the deadly pandemic, not one person has yet died from corona in Greenland, the world's largest island, and not one is in intensive care — at least not at the time of writing.

The pandemic may yet strike hard — dangerously hard — in Greenland with its scattered population of some 57,000 and a limited health care system.

But so far only 11 people have been found to be bearers of the virus and all of them in Nuuk, the capital. All of these have been quarantined ...

Author Bio

Danish journalist Martin Breum is an Arctic specialist and a regular contributor to the EUobserver.

Greenland - the world's largest island - has a scattered population of some 57,000 and a limited health care system (Photo: Silje Bergum Kinsten/norden.org)

