EU struggles to remain united This WEEK

This week will be crucial in Europe's fight not only to contain coronavirus, but in the EU's effort to stick together and battle the economic consequences of the pandemic.

Spain and Italy, the most badly hit countries by the coronavirus so far, have been under lockdown for at least two weeks, so efforts to contain the spread of the virus could show some tangible signs.

Meanwhile, nordic and southern EU countries locked horns about the possibility of issuing a one-time joint bon...