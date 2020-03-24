Ad
euobserver
Truck drivers are encouraged to respect social distancing when interacting (Photo: Martin Sanchez)

EU urges 15-minute fast track lanes for trucks at borders

Health & Society
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

To unblock Europe's main arteries, the EU Commission on Monday urged member states to create fast lanes for trucks carrying all types of goods.

As EU countries quickly reinstalled border checks in an effort to slow the spread of the virus, long queues have formed in the past week on the internal borders of the bloc, slowing down supply chains across the continent.

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in a video message that border checks had "a major impact on European...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU closes external borders in anti-virus move
Nine EU states close borders due to virus
Vast queues, as EU struggles with closed borders
Truck drivers are encouraged to respect social distancing when interacting (Photo: Martin Sanchez)

Tags

Health & Society

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections