EU urges 15-minute fast track lanes for trucks at borders

To unblock Europe's main arteries, the EU Commission on Monday urged member states to create fast lanes for trucks carrying all types of goods.

As EU countries quickly reinstalled border checks in an effort to slow the spread of the virus, long queues have formed in the past week on the internal borders of the bloc, slowing down supply chains across the continent.

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in a video message that border checks had "a major impact on European...